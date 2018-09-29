Mumbai: What’s sparklier than the Queen’s Necklace? A Rs 94 lakh civic loo

Mumbai: Now, there is something sparklier than the Queen’s Necklace in Mumbai. Those desirous of investigating further are welcome to step into the city’s most glitzy loo, to take care of business. A civic official from A ward extolled the salient features of the gleaming structure. “It is a state-of-the-art toilet as the Marine Drive promenade has heritage precinct value. The BMC has spent Rs 94 lakh on this toilet.”

The A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had undertaken repair work on this toilet on Marine Drive, opposite Air India building. Work was completed in a record nine months and the toilet will be ready for use from October 1. According to a civic official, “Marine Drive is world-renowned and attracts a large number of visitors. There are also many joggers and we realised there are not enough public toilets in this vicinity. Hence the plan for a new toilet was made.”

The new toilet has urinals powered by vacuum technology — air pressure is used to flush waste. “As the sewer pipeline for the toilet was on the opposite side of the promenade, urinals based on vacuum technology were considered, to avoid excavation of the promenade. Vaccum technology uses less water and maintaining the toilet becomes easy,” said the official.

Such toilet technology has previously been used with success by the BMC, in the Banganga slum settlement at Walkeshwar. The slums there are in low-lying areas, so this technology has proved successful, as the waste can easily be flushed into the main sewage line, which would have been rather difficult as the sewer pipelines were above the toilets.