Mumbai: Western suburbs to face power cut on Sunday for 4 hours

This coming Sunday (March 25) Western suburbs will face power cut for nearly 4 hours. The MMRDA will be working to increase the height of the high-tension wires near Thakur Complex, which is currently coming in the way of Dahisar-Andheri East metro line 7 work. The western suburbs will face power cut from 3 am to 7 am on March 25.

“There will be no electricity supply in the K-West, P-South, P-North, R-South, R-Central and H-West wards, which cover areas like Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivli, and Charkop, from 3 am to 7 am on March 25. The MMRDA will raise the height of high-tension wires in front of AVON Plaza Society, Thakur Complex, Kandivli,” said a press release which was issued on Thursday by authorities. According to a report in Mid-Day, currently, the electricity wires have a height of 14 metres, which would be raised to a height of 21.5 metres. This will help the authority in continuing with the Mumbai Metro construction work.