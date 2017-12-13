Mumbai: Western Railways to soon install solar panels on Churchgate-Virar route

Mumbai: Under the ‘Mission 41K’ scheme, the Indian Railways aims to save electricity bills to the tune of Rs 41,000 cr in next ten years. A railway official said that the Western Railways (WR) will soon install solar panels on the Churchgate-Virar route which will save the electricity bills. The WR has identified 23 locations on its Churchgate-Virar route, which also includes railway stations.

“There are seven railway stations (Mumbai Central, Lower Parel, Mahim, Khar Road, Andheri, Ram Mandir and Borivali) where solar panels would be fitted over the platforms,” said an official. These solar panels will have a capacity of 4,750kW or 4.7Mw of power. This volume of electricity is equivalent to the power used by floodlights at Wankhede stadium.

The WR intends to use solar power to electrify tube lights, fans, lighting at food stalls, passenger announcement systems and other ancillaries at the station premises. Those solar panels fitted at station buildings and car sheds will help the railways to power the lights, fans, air-conditioners and other electric components found in a building.