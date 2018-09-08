Mumbai: Western Railways detains courier for carrying gold worth 2 crore

Mumbai: The western railways authorities have detained an Angadia (courier) on Friday after they suspect him allegedly found to be carrying gold and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore. Senior railway official said he was carrying the jewellery without a documents.

The victim was identified has M K Banwari (21), resident of Jhunujhunu district of Rajasthan, who had boarded the Jodhpur-bound Suryanagari Express in Mumbai Thursday afternoon. “When the ticket checker asked him about a black bag he was carrying, Banwari allegedly failed to explain what it contained, following which RPF officials were summoned,” said a railway official.

The bag was found to contain gold and jewellery worth Rs 1.90 crore apart from cash, but Banwari, who said he worked as a courier, allegedly failed to produce receipts or documents related to the consignment. Angadia couriers are commonly used by jewellers and diamond traders.

Banwari was then taken back to Mumbai and Income Tax officials were informed, the official said. Senior divisional security commissioner of RPF, Mumbai Division (Western Railway) Anoop Kumar Shukla said the case was handed over to the Income Tax department which is conducting further probe.