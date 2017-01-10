Mumbai: Western railway will install 500 CCTV’s and setup a Centralised Surveillance Room

As the year begins the Western Railway has a special gift for its travelers. Western Railway has decided to install CCTV cameras at most of its busiest railway stations.

In order to increase and strengthen security on railway station, Western Railway is going to setup a centralised surveillance room. 500 CCTV cameras will installed, from which this centralised surveillance room will keep its on eye on security of the travelers.

This centralised surveillance room will be setup at Mumbai Central Station, said Western Railway’s inspector general of RPF, Udai Shukla.

As reported by Lokmat, The Central government under Nirbhaya Fund has already passed Rs 1000 crore budget to install hi-tech CCTV cameras around the country on railway stations, from which Western Railway will be able to use this fund for installing CCTV’s at 50 stations, which will have around 1,200 CCTV cameras installed.

Western Railway has already passed a budget of Rs 60 crore to build the centralised surveillance room at Mumbai Central station. Shukla also said that Western Railway is also planning to install CCTV cameras in 50 women’s coaches, by March 2017.

Centralised Surveillance Room will monitor

Churchgate

Mumbai Central

Bandra Terminus

Andheri

Borivali

Virar