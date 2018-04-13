Mumbai: Western Railway upgrades Disha app with 3 new features for commuters

Mumbai: The passengers travelling on western line can now track the live updates of the train, as the Western Railway has launched the upgraded version of Disha mobile application. A senior official said after incorporating some of the suggestions made by passengers the application has been upgraded. The upgraded version, which was launched on Wednesday, has three additional features such as tracking live train, on which platform train will arrive and others.

The Disha app was inaugurated in Feb 2016 by the then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. It serves as a single window for information regarding passenger amenities available at the station, such as wi-fi availability, emergency medical rooms (EMRs), station master’s office, GRP and RPF post, catering facilities etc. “In the upgraded version, three features have been added for the convenience of passengers, such as expected time of arrival (ETA), catering menu with approved rate list, live updates and notifications,” Ravinder Bhakar, WR’s Chief PRO, said.

These three important features will be very useful and handy for train commuters, Bhakar said. The app is compatible on both Android as well as IOS platforms.