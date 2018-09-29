Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 10 more additional local services in November

In a relief to commuters, the Western Railway (WR) will be introducing 10 more additional local services in November. The commuters have to face huge crowd while travelling during peak hours, the move WR is surely going to give a sigh of relief to commuters.

According to Mid-Day, the services will include four Virar-Dahanu trains (two up and two down services), will start on November 1, taking the total number of services on the western line to 1,365. a senior Western Railway official told the leading daily, “To accommodate the additional services, we streamlined the routes of around 45 trains and put in place several time-saving measures. For example, during morning peak hours, fast trains starting from Churchgate will not halt at any stations till it reaches Mumbai Central. The time saved in this stretch will then be used to plan their earlier return or add new services in between in the new schedule.”

In the new schedule, there will be an extension of the services of ladies special trains. An official told the leading daily the 6:51 pm ladies special train, starting from Churchgate and ending at Bhayandar, will be extended up to Virar in the new timetable. Another special train, which departs from Vasai at 9:56 am, will originate from Virar at 8:44 am in the changed schedule. Even the AC locals will have additional halts at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Dahisar, Mira Road, Naigaon and Nallasopara stations.