Mumbai: Western Railway to employ 232 MSSC officers, 97 Women Home Guards for security

Mumbai: In a first of its kind move, the Western Railway is deploying around 232 Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) personnel and 97 ladies home guards in Mumbai Central (BCT) division of WR for safety, security and well being of passengers.

A K Gupta, General Manager, WR said “The overall strength of WR’s security network will be increased by 32 per cent and number of ladies security personnel over WR’s suburban system will almost be doubled.” Alongwith MSSC, 97 women home guard are also been inducted with an aim to enhance the security of lady commuters. “They will be deployed to provide quick assistance to distress female commuters, besides managing crowd,” Gupta said.

A high-level committee constituted to enquire the Elphinstone station tragedy (in which 22 people died in a stampede at foot-over-bridge) had suggested for augmentation of RPF cadres in suburban rail network. Sanjay Barve, Managing Director of MSSC said “They will work in coordination with RPF and supplement them in the security measures for passengers.”

He further added the MSSC personnel will be utilized for manning 34 critical FOBs for crowd management, entry/exit points and crime prevention at platforms/railway premises and will be deployed at 22 major stations of WR. As of now they(MSSC men and the lady home guards) have been inducted for six months. “If the initiative helps in curbing untowards incidents, they we will extend it further,” added Barve.