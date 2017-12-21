Mumbai: Western Railway services delayed due to technical problem between Andheri and Jogeshwari
Mumbai: The Mumbai local trains on the Western line were running late by 30 minutes today morning. The delay was caused due to some technical issues, and trains between Andheri and Jogeshwari were affected.
The up and down line were both affected due to the issue, and most fast trains had to be cancelled. Even slow trains were said to be running 15 to 20 minutes late on WR. Virar to Churchgate and Churchgate to Virar, Andheri to Virar lines were severely affected.
On Wednesday night, WR authorities declared the mega block between these two stations, which continued till morning. However, the repair work has not been completed in time, as a result Mumbaikars suffered more. Following the morning problem, huge crowd was seen at WR stations and they reached their destinations 30 minutes late.