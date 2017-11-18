Mumbai: Western Railway safety app for women yet to receive alert, year after launch

Mumbai: In a blow to the Western Railway, nearly a year after the launch of ‘Eye-Watch’, a safety app to improve security of women commuters travelling on Western Railway, the control room set up by the RPF at Churchgate to monitor activities is yet to receive a distress alert by the concerned women.

Until September, the app was downloaded by around 367 railway commuters. The number of downloads increased in the past 15 days, taking the total to 607,” said a senior WR official, reported Mumbai Mirror. The app, which was launched in January 2017 amidst much fanfare, sends distress signal to the RPF control room when the mobile phone is shaken. It also starts audio-video recording for up to a minute and transmit it to the RPF control room at Churchgate.

WR is now considering using social media to communicate its message and also videos will be released. Videos on how to use the app will be played at booking counters as well. RPF is also circulating download links of the app in WhatsApp groups of regular commuters. “We are hoping these measures will help the app gain wider user base,” said the official.

The app was relaunched in September after a few features, such as getting the real time of the commuters, were worked upon. “We are hoping that these measures will help us create awareness about the app,” said the official. The app was developed on the lines of m-indicator after it gained tremendous success.

The Eye-Watch app primarily focusses on safety as it helps commuters to store up to eight emergency contacts in the app. These contacts will not only get the alert and the audio-visual clip when the phone is shaken but will also receive emergency calls from the phone to ease their worries.