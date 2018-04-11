Mumbai: Western Railway provides relief from heat, to run AC trains on Saturdays

Mumbai: Now your weekends travelling in a local train will not be as usual dry since now you can travel in the first air-conditioned (AC) local train even on Saturdays. This come after the western railway (WR) authorities decided to extend the AC local services on Saturdays too.

This move seen to be undertaken to increase the number of passengers as the railways feel that not more people are taking benefits of the AC local. “We have planned to run it on Saturdays as well in the next one month. Currently, we are carrying on maintenance of AC local during weekends,” said senior railway official.

According to the official over the past few days officials from Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Integral Coach Factory which manufactured the AC rake, have been working on technical details to minimize maintenance and other issues.

At present, the authorities are operating 12 services every day and recently the railway authorities had coloured the ends of coaches into green which are dedicated as women’s compartment. “In March 3.13 lakh commuters used the AC local, while in February and January there were 2 lakh and 1.77 lakh commuters respectively,” said official.

The daily average count of commuters inside the AC local has upped from 667 per AC service to 798 per AC service. The officials state that this surely has boosted their confidence. There are two 15-tonne AC in each compartment of this 12-car train.