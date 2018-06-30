Mumbai: Western Railway plans to increase speed of slow trains on Churchgate-Borivli route

Mumbaikars can now reach home a bit early as Western Railway (WR) has planned to increase the speed of slow trains. According to Hindustan Times, the Western Railway has sought permission from Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS) to increase the minimum speed of Bombardier-made trains from 70 km per hour to 90km per hour on the Churchgate-Borivli route.

Sanjay Mishra, divisional railway manager, WR told the leading daily, “We have applied for the increase in the minimum speed of the trains. This would help in not just cutting travel, time but would also give an opportunity to fit in new services as well between Churchgate and Borivli station on the slow line.”

Currently, Bombardier-made trains mainly operate on Western Railway, which has a maximum speed of 110 kmph. If the speed is increased the slow trains will cover the distance from Churchgate station to Borivli station in 45 minutes, which currently takes around 1 hour for the same distance.