Mumbai: Western Railway launches breastfeeding room at Bandra Station

The Western Railway on Thursday launched a breastfeeding room at Bandra Station. This will be the first breastfeeding room on the suburban network of the railway.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the room is located at platform number one near the newly built washroom. Earlier, this facility of the breastfeeding room was available only at stations handling long distance trains, which includes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai Central and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Even at Dadar station there is a room reserved for breastfeeding. This room is located at platform number six. The Central and Western Railway are planning to have more of such breastfeeding rooms at other stations as well.