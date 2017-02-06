Mumbai: Western Railway launches app to locate public amenities at stations

Ease up commuters journey, Western Railway has launched an app to locate amenities like toilets, escalators and ATVM (automated ticket vending machines). ‘DISHA’ mobile application was launched by Western Railway on Sunday.

At present the DISHA is only available on android handsets. This app gives a hassle-free journey for commuters at railway stations of Western Railway from Churchgate to Virar. It will ease up commuters journey on major suburban stations such as, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Borivali and Virar.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Divisional railway manager (DRM), Western Railway (Mumbai division), Mukul Jain said DISHA is a resourceful mobile app. The DISHA app will give passengers exact information and location of the platforms and also direct them to restaurants, ATMs, exit points or escalators.

About the app:

After downloading DISHA, it first asks you to select the station of commuter’s choice, after selecting the station the following are the broad categories that are available on the app itself: