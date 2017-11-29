Mumbai: Western Railway intensifies crackdown on illegally parked vehicles outside railway premises

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has launched crackdown on illegal parking after commuters complained of ‘no space’ to walk at entry-exit points due to haphazard parking of vehicles, specially two-wheelers, inside as well as outside railway premises. A senior officer said the drive against illegal parking of vehicles was launched almost six months ago but it has been intensified after Elphinstone bridge stampede.

“We had started the crackdown almost six months ago keeping the safety of commuters in mind because anti-social elements can also exploit these space by hiding explosives in the vehicles. Also, commuters of Nalasopara and Virar were complaining of no space to walk due to illegal parking of vehicles, specially two-wheelers. There is no authorised parking in Nalasopara (West) and Virar (West). So the motorists prefer parking their vehicles near FoBs haphazardly which inconveniences commuters. So we have written to Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to tow these vehicles,” a senior officer of Railway Protection Force (RPF), WR told the Free Press Journal.

The RPF personnel have been asked by senior officials to send photographs of vehicles parked illegally on railway premises to the control room for necessary action. “We had also kept one barricade at Virar (west) to obstruct motorcyclists entering illegally to park on railway premises. But due to the ongoing renovation work at Virar station, the barricade had to be removed and motorcyclists have again started to park their vehicles,” added the RPF officer.