Mumbai: Western Railway develops cleaning system for train air handling units

Mumbai: Western Railway has developed a dust collection system for the roof-mounted air handling units (AHUs) that pump fresh air into suburban train coaches, a senior official said Monday. The official said that portable vacuum cleaners used to suck dirt and grime out of these AHUs were not being able to do the job completely which in turn was affecting the ventilation inside coaches. “The dust collection system will clean the AHU of dust and minute particles in a thorough manner which will increase its efficiency. More fresh air will be available inside coaches for the comfort of passengers, especially considering the fact that local trains are heavily crowded at most times of the day,” he informed.

He said that the dust collection system was also saving time as it can clean two to three AHUs simultaneously and also coaches at 15 locations if placed adjacent to the tracks. “It prevents environmental pollution and improves quality of air inside the coaches. It also helps maintenance staff as they don’t have to wear masks while cleaning AHUs,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR. The system was inaugurated by WR general manager A K Gupta Sunday while the railways is observing the Centre’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign between September 15 and October 2.