Mumbai: Western Railway collects Rs 1.54L fine from group of ticketless students

Mumbai: A flying squad of Western Railway (WR) found 28 students travelling ticketless in the Kota-bound Rajdhani Express train, following which they collected a fine of Rs 1.54 lakh from them, a senior official said today.

The incident took place on December 16, when the WR Chief Commercial Manager’s Churchgate flying squad was checking tickets of passengers of August Kranti Rajdhani Express (train no 12953) that runs between Mumbai Central and Kota.

“During the check, it was found that there was a group of 256 persons, comprising 239 students, along with teachers and other staff travelling by this train. The squad also found their group leader in 3 AC,” an officer said.

“After checking their tickets, total 28 students from the group were found travelling without ticket, following which they were asked to pay fine as per the prescribed rule. Accordingly, Rs 1,54,560 was realised as fine from them,” the officer said.

A statement issued by WR said, the squad also ambushed Surya Nagari Express (train no 12479) from Vapi to Bandra Terminus on December 19. “138 cases of irregular travel were detected and Rs 48,750 were collected as railway dues.”

The WR conducted regular checks in November, wherein over 1.98 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel including unbooked luggage were detected, resulting in recovery of Rs 8.78 crore.