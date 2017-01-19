Mumbai Weekend Guide: From Speed Dating to Grape Stomping January 20 – 22, things to do

The city of dreams has tons to offer to everyone. But ‘What to do this weekend?’ is a question that arouses in every Mumbaikar’s mind as we approach close to a weekend.

Here’s your cut-and-keep guide to the happening events in and around Mumbai.

Food

Masque x Amass – For the royal dinner party

Gorge on a 12-course meal at Masque, the food event is a unique collaboration with Chef Mattew Orlando and Chef Prateek Sadhu to give diners an experience to cherish for lifetime.

When: January 20-22 at 8 pm – 10 pm

Where: Masque, Laxmi Woollen Mill, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi

Cost: Rs 12,000

The Bhukkad Flea- For the hungry souls

As the name suggests it is literally a ‘bhukkad’ flea. The 2nd edition of the festival sees an amalgamation over 150 lip-smacking cuisines starting from starters, homemade special recipes, street food, barbeque, Chinese cuisine and desserts. There will also be good music, fun games, kids’ area, alcohols and pamper session for lovely ladies. The event is specially organised for food start-ups, home chefs and women entrepreneurs.

When: January 22 at 11 am – 10 pm

Where: Corona Garden, Next to Bungalow 9, St Baptist Road, Bandra West

Cost: Free entry

Grape Stomp Fiesta – For crushing on harvest

Come and jump in a barrel of juicy handpicked grapes and stomp like a child. The event is picture perfect with Sunday brunch at The Poolside, wine tasting by Sula Vineyards, live music and entertainment.

When: January 22 at 12 pm – 3 pm

Where: The Resort Hotel, Madh-Marve Road, Aksa Beach, Malad West

Cost: Rs 1,199 for children and Rs 1,999 for adults

Explore

Speed dating – For singles ready to mingle

A speed dating event that gives you chance to meet your Mr or Ms Right. Meet likeminded people with over food and drinks but that too in 7 minutes. Yes, and so it is called the speed dating. If not love, you will definitely find a friend.

When: January 21 at 3:30 pm

Where: Fat Man’s Cafe & Grill, Tian Building, Gulmohar Road, JVPD, Juhu

Cost: Rs 2,000

Feminist Rani – For a true essence of feminism

Smudging the ideal picture of Indian feminist draped in a saree and using difficult-to-understand statements, Feminist Rani comes forward to share real-life experiences of sexual violence and gender equality. Featuring guests like Harish Iyer, Meghna Pant, Sharin Bhatti, David Hussain, Sapna Moti Bhavnani and Aarefa Johri, among others.

When: January 20 at 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Deepak Cinema, NM Joshi Mard, Lower Parel

Music

Nariyal Paani – For the perfect weekend getaway

The most happening festival, after the success of two consecutive years, enters the third edition with a bang. Like every year, the line-up is amazing with an assortment of Indian and international artists performing live across a range of genre –folk, jazz, electro pop and hip-hop, among others.

When: January 21 & 22 at 12:30 pm

Where: Morapada Beach, Alibaug

Cost: Rs 3,800

Workshop

Terrarium Workshop – For mastering the art

Get your hands on the exciting workshop and learn to create magic in a bowl. The tiny beauties are a good option to decorate your living room or as an eco-friendly personalized gift to someone you love. The workshop covers terrarium making, plants selection and a brief about different types of terrariums.

When: January 22 at 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Our Lady of Salvation, SK Bole Road, Dadar West

Cost: Rs 2,500

Truffle Product Workshop – For promoting a healthier lifestyle

Organised by Chef Alex & Team Magazine Street, the workshop helps you to master the art of creating restaurant-like-dishes at home using the truffle products available in India. The menu comprises of Mushroom & Truffle Cappelletti, White Truffle Risotto and Classic French Omelette with Truffle.

When: January 20 at 10 am – 3 pm

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gupta Mills Estate, Byculla

Cost: Rs 4,000

Shopping

Gulabi Mela 2017 – For shopaholics

Shop till you drop at the fifth edition of the shopping mela. The event is loaded with awesomeness with over 25 stalls that brings food, clothes, funky accessories, home decor, jewellery, games and fun at an open-air venue. There will also be a tarot card reader, DJ playing your favourite number and Zumba workshop.

When: January 22 at 3 pm – 10 pm

Where: Hotel Beach Garden, Juhu

Comedy

Sare Jahan se Acha – For a scoop of intellectual gyan

A stand-up comedy show featuring Naveen Noronha and Kamal Trilok Singh that covers everything from homosexuality to religion, from demonetisation to travel tales and from farmer suicides to art vandalism.

When: January 21 at 8 pm

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow Number 75, JP Road, Versova, Andheri West

Cost: Rs 350

Play

Broken Images – For theatre lovers

A tale of two sisters, one a bright paraplegic and the other a dull writer living under the same roof. Both the sisters are emotionally different but dependant on each other. The psychological thriller keeps you rooted till the end. Directed by Alyque Padamsee, Shabana Azmi plays both the sisters on stage.

When: January 22 at 7:45 pm

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 100-Rs 1,500