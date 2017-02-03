Mumbai Weekend Guide: From gorging on Nutella pizza to buying books by weight, January 3-5, things to do

The city of dreams has tons to offer to everyone. But ‘What to do this weekend?’ is a question that arouses in every Mumbaikar’s mind as we approach close to a weekend.

Here’s your cut-and-keep guide to the happening events in and around Mumbai.

Food

Strawberry special – For everything pink

Gradmama has something for everyone (we mean for strawberry lovers!) be it a craving for a hot chocolate or an ice cream or cheesecake. The strawberry special menu has its own variation with a strawberry twist to every dish. What better than celebrating the love of winter with everything pink? So what is holding you back, head to Gradmama’s Cafe to satisfy your strawberry cravings.

When: till February 28

Where: Grandmama’s Cafe, Gate Number 4, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel (Also available at Dadar and Juhu outlets)

World Nutella Day –For absolute Nutella lovers

Who doesn’t love Nutella? Do you know there is a day completely dedicated for the love of Nutella? Well, to celebrate the World Nutella Day, 1441 Pizzeria has come up with a warm pizza with melt-in-the-mouth chocolate with delicious marshmallows and seasonal fruits’ toppings. Come and experience love in first bite.

When: February 5 from 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Shop No. 20, Ground Floor, Samartha Vaibhav, Near Lokhandwala, Andheri West

Music

Sartek Live – For music buff

As part of Baleno Wicked Weekends, year-long party marathon, DJ Sartek will perform live at Todi Mill Social. Sartek has multiple releases on international music labels and his tracks being played by some of the popular DJs including Hardwell, David Guetta, and Nicky Romero, among others. His upcoming track ‘Jump right after you’ is all set to release on February 10.

When: February 4, 9 pm onwards

Where: Todi Mill Social, 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Comedy

Stand-up the musical – For a much needed break

A one of a kind shows that puts together music and comedy like never before. Aadar, the artist is a pianist and singer will perform original comedy songs that will leave you in split. The high energy show portrays everything from songs to breakups, from EDMs to opera and explains how life can be fun just by adding a little music in it.

When: February 5, 6:45 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Next to Candies, Bandra West

Art

A sea of umbrellas – For paint and dine

What better than spending your weekend in unleashing your creativity? Doolally Taproom has come up with an exciting workshop that will help you to create your own masterpiece. Whether you an amateur or a professional painter, you will enjoy and learn something new. The best part is it allows you to carry the paintings home. Art supplies and refreshments will be supplied by the organisers.

When: February 4 at 4 pm

Where: Doolally Taproom, Dalia Industrial Estate, Near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West

Explore

Books by Weight – For bibliophile

The event is light on the pocket and offers a plethora of books. It is perfect way for a bibliophile to add to the constantly expanding collections. It is one of a kind event that allows grabbing your favourite books on weight and not on price.

Get a chance to grab fictions for Rs 100/kg, children’s premium books at Rs 300/kg, vintage hardcover literary and fiction selection of Faux Leather and Heron classics printed in 1960’s and 1970’s for Rs 700/kg, coffee table books at Rs 300/kg, graphic novels at Rs 700/kg and many more.

When: till February 6 from 10 am to 8:30 pm

Where: Fabiani Art Gallery, Irla, Vile Parle West

Sulafest – For a perfect weekend getaway

The coolest three-day festival houses 3 stages, 120+ artists, flea markets and tons of fun. The festival in its 10th edition has gone bigger with a mega-fix of music, wine, drinks, international cuisines, fashion and shopping. Also, don’t forget to experience the tent city located amidst the vineyards. What more to ask for?

When: February 3-5

Where: Sula Vineyards, Govardhan Village, Off Gangapur-Savargaon Road, Nashik