Mumbai: Water-logging in many areas as rain lashes city

Mumbai: Rain lashed most parts of the city on Tuesday leading to water-logging in some pockets of Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Kandivali and Borivali.

Due to the heavy rain, the disaster management department of the civic body said they received at least 90 calls of trees falling on Monday due to heavy winds. The maximum cases were reported in the western suburbs. “We have received at least 30 complaints of trees falling in the past two days,” said a BMC official.

Within an hour of rain, the entire area near King Circle was flooded. The civic body put at least 310 pumps into service.

On Tuesday, IMD predicted few spells of rain and thunderstorms for the next two days.

The minimum and maximum temperatures would remain at 33 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.