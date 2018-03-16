Mumbai: Water crisis hits Mira Road

Bhayandar: Summer is yet to peak, but water crisis has already hit a number of places in the city. Thus exposing the tall claims of the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) made in context to the successful implementation of the 75 MLD water supply project. After a span extending nearly six years, the MBMC had lifted the ban on new water connections from April 30, 2017, this on the virtue of the 75 MLD water supply scheme. The BJP had largely banked on its success on the water front to single-handedly capture power over the MBMC. But the joy of residents was short lived as less than three months later, as in several areas frequency has shot up to once in 70-72 hours.

“The much hyped 75 MLD and 200 MLD Surya water scheme was used as tool to befool the electorate, thanks to the mismanagement and irregularities in allotting water lines, the entire distribution network has collapsed. Taps running dry have thrown, the local populace in tizzy.” alleged Congress corporator, Anil Sawant who has threatened to launch an agitation if normalcy fails to return within 8 days. “Due to restriction imposed, a 24-hour shutdown every fortnight has been enforced. Although supply commences the next day, services are affected for the following couple of days due to low pressure,” claimed Executive Engineer Suresh Vakode said.

In order to regulate the demand and supply with the enhanced quota, a mathematical equation had been worked out to streamline the distribution process.