Mumbai: Ward officer held for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 11:20 am
Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)here has arrested a ward officer of the Mira BhayanderMunicipal Corporation and his driver for allegedly demanding 2 lakh from a complainant. The ward officer allegedly demanded the money from the complainant to spare him of action over the construction of some chawls by him in violation of rules, the ACB today said in an official release.

The complainant then approached the Thane unit of ACBwhich laid a trap and caught the driver yesterday while he was accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the ward officer, it said. Later, the ward officer was also arrested, it said. Offences were registered at a local police station against the duo under relevant sections of the Prevention of corruption Act, 1988, the release added.


