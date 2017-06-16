Mumbai: War of words breaks out between builder and tenants over possession of flats

Mumbai: Tenants of a 21-storey building have charged the developer of cheating by forcing them to possess their flats without obtaining official documents of authorities concerned. They said Shreepati Aradhana has not yet obtained No Objection Certificates for the apartments from MHADA and Occupation Certificate (OC) from the BMC.

Pravin Tanna, one of the occupants, stated that since the last nine months, the builder has stopped giving him rentals and forced him to take possession of the flat.

“Earlier, there were only 135 tenants on the plot but the builder increased the flat numbers illegally. Moreover, from the extra fungible which the builder received, 50 per cent is supposed to be distributed free – 35 per cent area to residential tenants and 20 per cent to commercial tenants. However, it was not distributed. Keeping everybody in dark, the builder charged lakhs of rupees on the free fungible,” he said.

He added, “The site has a heritage Ram Mandir which falls under grade II category but has developed cracks as the project work had used heavy machinery and no measures like installing barricades were taken. Shreepati Aradhana is constructing the 21-storey christened Ram Mandir in Bhuleshwar and comprises three wings. Wing C has been completed which will accommodate the tenants who used to stay earlier on that plot and had given consent to carry the project.

However, Shreepati Aradhana chairman K. K. Chaturvedi claimed that some tenants are making these allegations just to extort money and defame them.

“They have approached all authorities and politicians, including the housing minister. But we underwent all sorts of scrutiny from all departments and the allegations were proven false. The Wing C of the Ram Mandir building construction is complete and all due permissions have been obtained from MHADA, fire department, BMC and therefore we got water and electricity connection,” he said.