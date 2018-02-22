Mumbai: Wadia Hosptial bags ‘The Best Medical Practice Project Award’

Mumbai: The Best Medical Practice award was given to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children by European Medical Association in Dubai. The Cerificate was awarded by Dr. Vincenzo Costigliola, President of EMA (Belgium).

Criterias like Overall clinical performance, multidisciplinary medical service professionalism, educational and management skills, National and international Accreditation Certificates, safety of treatment process, focus on patient and satisfaction, and favourable patient reports were considered for the decision.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital received the Honour and said, “Being honoured on an international platform was a very special and indeed the most memorable moment of my life. We at Wadia Hospital ensure that each child is given the health-care, attention and love they deserve, regardless of the socio-economic background” This coveted award ceremony was held in the presence of many well known dignitaries.