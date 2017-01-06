Mumbai: Vital health proposals also get nod from BMC

Mumbai: In a bid to avoid inviting flak from the opposition parties for calling an urgent meeting of the Standing Committee, the BMC also approved important health proposals worth Rs 48 crore on Thursday. The important proposals were to purchase nine modular operation theatres and medical gases for civic hospitals and periphery hospitals The civic body will upgrade the civic hospitals with nine modular operation theatres, allocating five to King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, two for Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion and two for Nair hospital in order to avoid infections that are mostly caused in operation theatres.

Idzes Kundan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner said, “The new theatres will have steel walls which will possess anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating. Also, there will be hermetically sealed doors so that no one touches the door to open it.” “These health proposals were not introduced in the last standing committee meeting due to delay in the entire procedure. Also, this being the last standing committee before the code of conduct implemented and these proposal had to approved on priority,” added Kundan Ajoy Mehta, Municipal Commissioner said, “The civic hospitals witness 1.5 crore patients on a daily basis due to which there is lot of possibility that infection will be spread. These modular operation theatres are important because the patient gets infected in the operation theatre so we had to pass these proposals.”