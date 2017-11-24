Mumbai: Vistadome coaches help Central railway to earn Rs 34 lakh in three months

Mumbai: The recently launched vistadome coach has been an instant hit with central railways earning Rs 34 lakh in only three months of its inauguration. This coach which is attached to a Manmad bound express train allows a seamless view while travelling in the train through its large transparent windows and roof.

The coach has witnessed 100 percent booking that has helped the central railways earn 85,000Rs (maximum earning) in a single journey. The coach was launched on September 18 this year. “This earning has been received during the months between September 18 to November 14 this year. Usually, the response is overwhelming during the weekends when youngsters and families travel towards Madgaon,” said a central railway official.

During the non-monsoon period, this particular coach is attached to Jan Shatabdi Express train and is run six days in a week in this period. “In the monsoon period, this train is run for three days in a week,” added the official. This coach travels on the route between Mumbai- Goa route and it is attached to the Jan-Shatabdi Express train. It also offers features like pushback chairs, automatic sliding doors and Light Emitting Diodes (LED) lights.

The central railway officials said that this coach is built for the tourists who can relax in their seats and enjoy the route of ghats from their coaches. “It was a different experiencing travelling in the vistadome coaches and getting a view of the scenic beauty on my way to Manmad,” said Shruti Desai, a commuter who recently travelled in the coach. This new coach has been designed and manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The coach has been designed by the railways in order to provide a delightful experience of travelling for the passengers.

“These are air-conditioned coaches having large glass windows and an observation lounge which offers a panoramic view of the sites along the railway route,” said an official. The other features also include glass roofs which can be made transparent for the passengers in order to get a panoramic view. “The passengers will be able to enjoy the view of the ghats in their rotatable and push- back chairs,” added ab official.