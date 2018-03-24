Mumbai: Virat Kohli cancels Rs 34 crore flat booking in Worli

Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has cancelled a Rs 34-crore luxury apartment he booked in the Omkar 1973 tower located in the tony Worli area of the megapolis. In June 2016, the cricketer had bought the 7,171-sqft sea-view apartment on the 35th floor of the underconstruction tower C of this super-luxury project for Rs 34 crore. The project is being developed by Omkar Realtors & Developers.

A source close to the development confirmed the cancellation of the transaction saying Kohli recently leased out a sea-view apartment in the skyscraper by the Raheja group in the nearby Dr Annie Besant Road for a monthly rental of Rs 15 lakh. The flat in the Raheja Legend has a carpet area of 2,675.07 sqft and is on the 40th floor.

The skipper tied knots with actor Anushka Sharma last December. According to sources, other prominent celebrities who have bought apartments in this project are cricketer Yuvraj Singh who bought a flat for Rs 64 crore, followed by the DY Patil family at Rs 49.1 crore and Baba Kalyani of the Kalyani Group for Rs 21.3 crore.