Mumbai: Virar to Alibaug Multimodal corridor to get 600 hectares land from CIDCO

Mumbai: In a major respite to the proposed Virar to Alibaug Multimodal corridor project, the CIDCO has principally agreed to give nearly 600-hectare land for construction of the 128-kilometer corridor.

The land was earmarked by CIDCO for its Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) township project. However, the authority has only verbally agreed to give the land and an official announcement is yet to be done. The authorities were in talks with the CIDCO since last one year with regards to land acquisition.

According to the plan, CIDCO will develop a modern township in 25 km radius of the upcoming international airport which will aim at affordable housing segment.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the agency implementing the Multimodal Corridor (MMC) project, requires more than 1000 hectares of land for the project. Senior officials confirmed that the land acquisition has been one of the major hurdles for the implementation of the project.

The said, “In a recent meeting with officials from CIDCO, they had verbally agreed to give the land. Once we will receive an official permission letter to acquire the land, we will immediately start the construction work of the corridor. The land acquisition was the most important part for implementing this project.”

The MMC project is divided into two phases. Another official added that corridor length of first phase is 98km out of which 60km, that falls under the NAINA township project, is required. The entire cost of the corridor is Rs 13, 000 crore out of which Rs 10,000 crore was earmarked for the Phase 1.