Mumbai: Virar-Alibaug corridor Phase I extended by 18 km

Mumbai: The project cost of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) ambitious 128-km Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor phase 1 will get increased after its length is being extended by 18 km. Senior MMRDA officials said the extended alignment has been proposed to create space for an interchange between Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project, National Highway 4 and the corridor.

Currently, the cost of the project is pegged at Rs 13,000 crore of which Rs 10,000 crore was earmarked for Phase 1. Earlier, the length of the first phase of the corridor from Navghar to Chirner (near JNPT) was 80 km which has now been extended to 98 km (Navghar to Jite).

The official added, “The first phase of the multimodal corridor is at the top of our priority list. We are considering all possible aspects to ease travel distance for commuters. A part of the MTHL along with National Highway 4 is included in the phase 1 of the corridor strip. Without extending the alignment, motorists will find it difficult to divert to other lanes because of which we have to create space for the interchanging. We have proposed an extended alignment to Jite (near Khopta) for which we will have to look for new land acquisition.”

The total area required for phase 1 of the project is 583.766 hectares of which around 75 hectares is forest area. MMRDA officials are currently negotiating with the landowners, some of which are opposing the corridor.

Officials confirmed saying that they have been facing strong opposition from landowners because of which the survey work was delayed last year. According to the plan, seven from Palghar, 27 from Thane and 94 villages from Raigad will be used for the project. Of this, the first phase of the project will include 89 villages.

According to the plan, this corridor is expected to carry all the traffic from JNPT towards Navi Mumbai and Thane outside the city and to reduce traffic congestion within the city further reducing the travel time between Virar to Alibaug by 50%. The corridor will connect the major roads such as NH-8, Bhiwandi

bypass, NH-3, NH-4, Mumbai Pune Expressway, MTHL and NH-17.