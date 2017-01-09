Mumbai: Vinayak Mete visits Uddhav Thackeray , sparks speculation

Mumbai: Maratha leader and BJP-backed MLC Vinayak Mete, sulking for some time over being sidelined, on Sunday called on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the bickering ally of ruling BJP, at latter’s residence here.

Mete, founder chairman of pro-Maratha Shivsangram Sanghatna from Beed district, had supported the BJP against Sena in 2014 assembly elections. When contacted, he told PTI that nothing should be read into his visit.

“My visit to Uddhav Thackeray at ‘Matoshree’ was to apprise him about various issues related to Maratha community seeking reservation in jobs. I also gave more details to him about the proposed Shivaji Maharaj memorial, which is going to belargest one in the world,” Mete said. Mete heads the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Smarak Samiti’ which is overseeing the execution of the ambitious project, coming up off Mumbai coast.