Mumbai: Video of hafta being ‘extorted’ from Churchgate subway hawkers goes viral

Mumbai: Mumbai-based activist and advocate Vivekanand Gupta has shared a video of few people taking money from hawkers in Churchgate subway of South Mumbai on Monday. The video has gone viral after it was shared on micro blogging site and Facebook. Gupta in his tweet has claimed that civic officials taking haftas from hawkers and hence, should be punished. In the video few people are found allegedly taking hafta from the hawkers. However, the civic official of the ward has denied any civic officer involvement in the video.

Kiran Dighavkar, the Assistant Commissioner of the civic ward said, “I saw the video and I am sure that the people who are collecting money are not civic officials. However, they might be local goons. Therefore, BMC will file a complaint on the basis of video soon.”

While Gupta who shot the video said as he was passing from Churchgate subway he saw two persons collecting money from hawkers, who were selling cloths over there. “I also tried to file a complaint with the Railway Police Force (RPF), However, RPF suggested to lodge complaint at Azad Maidan police station as the jurisdiction falls under them. As I had no time I instead shared the video on social media,” said Gupta.