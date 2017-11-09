Mumbai: Video goes viral of BEST staff dancing and throwing currency notes at Wadala depot

Mumbai: In a shocking video which went viral on all social media on Wednesday, the staffers of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) are seen dancing and throwing currency notes at their office at Wadala. This was supposedly a Dussehra celebrations sanctioned by the administration to hold puja, antakshri and close knit celebrations, which has been converted like a dance party.

The video shows both men and women dancing in an obscene way, tossing currency notes in the air, and each other, a vulgar form of celebration disrespecting the institution which is facing severe financial crisis. As per the government rule, every government office is allowed to host Dussehra and other festival celebrations which generally includes a puja, prayer service and distribution of sweets. Among the staff also seen is television actor Madhvi Juvekar.

The video has been slammed by commuters and taxpayers as a shameful act and insult to citizens and the institution. Mayank Tripathi, a commuter said, “This video has crossed all forms of decency. It is a shameful act where hard earned money of taxpayers is being misused. BEST being a reputed institution is already in crisis we have witnessed continuous strikes of workers and here we see officials dancing and throwing money in the air.”

The BEST officials have confirmed this incident. A senior officer of BEST said, “A chargesheet has been issued to all the 12 officials. Witnesses and other officials who were present during the celebration will be called for questioning and cross examination. A departmental inquiry is underway and strict action will be taken.”

While BEST officials have termed this video as a vulgar celebration which has crossed all limits of decency. An official said, “The video shows men and women dancing in a vulgar form playing with money where workers are still waiting for their due salaries. As far as Juvekar is concerned all are bound by the same law and will be treated under the same law as such an act cannot be tolerated at any cost.”