Mumbai: Vice-President of HDFC bank goes missing, car with blood stains found in abandoned state

Mumbai: A vice-president of HDFC Bank has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi, who works in Kamala Mills office of HDFC bank, have been missing from Wednesday.

According to police, Siddharth did not return to his home in Malabar Hill after he left his office around 8:30 PM on Wednesday. His car was traced at Kopar Khairane area next day. His car was found in an abandoned state with blood stains on it. Police has registered a missing person’s complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station.

As he did not return home till late night, his family members approached the N M Joshi Marg Police Station in Central Mumbai and lodged a missing person complaint, a police official told PTI. Yesterday, Sanghavi’s car, which he used to travel to his office, was found abandoned near a high rise building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, he said. Blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car, he said. The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, the official said.

CCTV footages of relevant sports in the two cities and Sanghavi’s phone call records are being analysed for clues, he said, adding the police were exploring all angles. “Our first priority is to locate the missing person,” the official added.

With PTI inputs