Mumbai: Veteran actress files rape case against businessman; accused arrested

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 23, 2018 01:31 pm
A veteran actress recently filed a rape case against a businessman. According to ANI, the actress registered a rape case against a businessman at Juhu Police Station. Further reports stated that an accused has been arrested and will be produced in court today.

After the actress’ complaint, the police quickly started an investigation, as the rape case filed by the actress is now transferred to the crime branch, ANI reports stated.

