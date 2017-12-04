Mumbai: Versova beach clean-up resumes in CM Devendra Fadnavis’ presence

Mumbai: The Versova beach clean-up drive, which had halted days ago, after Afroz Shah, the activist, complaine of local goons threatening him for carrying forward the initiative, on Sunday once again resumed the clean-up drive in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Aditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief.

The CM along with all Versova beach clean-up volunteers pledged to protect the ocean from littering. CM Fadnavis applauded Shah for his love for the environment and also ensured everyone that soon a policy to save marine life from littering would be framed.

Shah stated that the clean-up drive is just to create awareness among people but the real solution is only after a policy is being framed and a law is made to protect the ocean from littering.

He said, “Educating people, who reside near the seashore, would help to keep the beaches clean. Merely floating tenders by civic corporation and appointing a contractor for undertaking the clean-up work will not help. The mindset of the people should change. In addition, incentives on waste should be given like if a family purchases milk, the vendor should give some incentive in the form of money so that people don’t throw the milk wrapper but instead return it to the shopkeeper.”

He further stated that soon a presentation would be given to the CM’s office and civic commissioner about a separate policy on marine littering as it is different from on-ground littering.

Amit Satam, the legislator of the Versova beach constituency, also emphasized more on marine policy. He remarked, “I have already written a letter to the CM for a policy to save marine life. Also, I had a discussion with the civic commissioner to make a comprehensive tender process for beach cleaning.”

Satam added, “Like Juhu Beach, for Versova beach a comprehensive tender policy would be called as has been ensured by the civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta. It will include stringent conditions for bidders like the company applying should have enough capital. Also, the appointed contractor should have such provisions which will not allow the trash to enter the sea, at the mouth of the nullah the trash will be collected.”