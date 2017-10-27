Mumbai: Vegetable vendor bites off thumb of another during a scuffle in Dahanu-bound local train

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Vasai has registered a case a day after a video of two vegetable vendors exchanging blows inside a local train went viral on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday night on a Virar-Dahanu-bound local train on the western line.

On Thursday, there was an altercation between two vegetable vendors on some work-related issues. The incident took place while the two vendors identified as Uday Singh (24) and Kadharu Chaurasiya (35) were returning home from their place of work.

Singh and Chaurasiya work as vegetable vendors at Borivali and Nallasopara areas and are known to each other. The video which went viral shows both the persons exchanging blows and assaulting each other inside the luggage compartment of the train. The incident took place when the train reached Virar station.

“During the altercation, Chaurasiya bit Singh’s thumb in a fit of anger. Chaurasiya panicked after seeing the bleeding thumb and escaped after alighting at Virar station. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the altercation between the two parties as we are yet to interrogate them,” said the official. Singh and Chaurasiya both reside at Kelve Road on the western line. The railway police of Vasai have registered a case for fighting in a public place disturbing the peace (160) of the Indian Penal Code.