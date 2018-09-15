Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: UTS app on non-suburban stations from Sept 17

Mumbai: UTS app on non-suburban stations from Sept 17

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 15, 2018 08:19 am
FOLLOW US:

mumbai, UTS app, non suburban stations, Unreserved Ticketing System, Mobile App, Western Railway

Mumbai: Western Railway is geared to release the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile app for non suburban stations from September 17. Mobile ticketing is already available on WR’s suburban station. Recently, an awareness drive was conducted at 17 suburban stations to educate and convince passengers to switch over to non cash ticketing through mobile ticketing. The customer care utility has been installed and working at all divisions and the trained staff will be available on helpline number 138 to attend and resolve the passengers problems.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, said that main objective of introducing UTS app is to encourage digital ticketing mode. In order to promote mobile ticketing, an additional bonus incentive of 5% will be given for every recharge of R Wallet.  All six divisions of WR will have the facility of online UTS App available.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…