Mumbai: UTS app on non-suburban stations from Sept 17

Mumbai: Western Railway is geared to release the unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile app for non suburban stations from September 17. Mobile ticketing is already available on WR’s suburban station. Recently, an awareness drive was conducted at 17 suburban stations to educate and convince passengers to switch over to non cash ticketing through mobile ticketing. The customer care utility has been installed and working at all divisions and the trained staff will be available on helpline number 138 to attend and resolve the passengers problems.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, said that main objective of introducing UTS app is to encourage digital ticketing mode. In order to promote mobile ticketing, an additional bonus incentive of 5% will be given for every recharge of R Wallet. All six divisions of WR will have the facility of online UTS App available.