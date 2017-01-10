Mumbai: US firm busted for making illegal drugs without licence

The police have seized 760 kilograms of 27 psychotropic drugs and chemicals worth Rs19 crore from Centaur Pharmaceuticals Private Limited at Ambernath.

Mumbai : Two more persons have been arrested in connection with a drug cartel which was busted by Thane crime branch on Sunday night. The police have seized 760 kilograms of 27 psychotropic drugs and chemicals worth Rs19 crore from Centaur Pharmaceuticals Private Limited at Ambernath which were illegally hoarded by the American firm.

The two people arrested are Hanumanta Bhandari (27) and Anil Rajbhar (25), who worked in the production department at Centaur Pharmaceuticals in Ambernath. They have been arrested for acquiring, possessing and usage of banned substances and for criminal conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

According to Parag Manere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Zone 1, “When we raided the premises of Centaur Pharmaceuticals at Ambernath, Chikhloli and Morivali pada, we found 760 kilograms of banned drugs and chemicals out of which 47 kilograms of alprazolam was seized.

The 760 kilograms of illegal drugs were hidden inside cavities at the company premises. Centaur Pharmaceutical is a licenced company. There are special valid licences that need to be procured for manufacturing, production and storage of these psychotropic drugs. Centaur Pharmaceuticals Private Limited had illegally stored the drugs in such huge quantities without keeping proper records. The drugs were being diverted to be sold in the Indian market.”

“We are further questioning the staff at Centaur Pharmaceuticals and probing if more people are involved in the drug cartel, “added Manere.

He refused to comment on where the drugs were to be sold. “We are further investigating the matter,” he said.

On Saturday morning, the police had received a tip-off and had arrested their accomplices Lavkush Pappu Gupta (26) and Amit Bhimrao Godbole (32) who are also residents of Ambernath. They were in possession of alprazolam, a banned substance.

During investigations, it was found that Gupta and Godbole had acquired alprazolam worth Rs15 lakh from Bhandari. During interrogation, Bhandari told the police that he and his friend Anil Kanta Rajbhar had procured the drug from Centaur Pharmaceuticals Private Limited in Ambernath.