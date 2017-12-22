Mumbai: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to hold roadshow today

Mumbai: Uttar Prdesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a “road show” in Mumbai on Friday for captains of industry seeking their participtation in the “Investor’s Summit 2018” to be held in Lucknow in February next year.

The “roadshow” will be held at Hotel Trident in south Mumbai.

Anup Chandra Pandey, UP’s Industrial Development Commissioner, said, “This roadshow will seek the participation of leading industrialists operating in Maharashtra. Prominent industrialists including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Deepak Parekh, Subhash Chandra, Ashok Hinduja along with several Bollywood personalities have been invited.”

The Uttar Pradesh Government is organising the “Investor’s Summit 2018” on February 21-22 next year in Lucknow to attract industrial investment in UP.

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and

Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar will lead a delegation of senior officers from UP, Awasthi said.