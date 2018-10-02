Mumbai: Unsolved cases of 3 years checked to confirm serial rapist’s involvement

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police are checking all the unsolved rape, molestation and kidnapping cases in their jurisdiction along with Mumbai, Palghar and Thane to ascertain if any of them were connected to the serial rapist Rehan Qureshi (34). Qureshi was arrested on Wednesday. The police have sought files from the department matching Qureshi’s modus operandi to solve other cases too. The interrogation team is trying to get the details of all the places he lived in the last five years since till Qureshi’s confessions, the police had no clue of those rape cases.

During the investigation, police said, Qureshi has revealed facts of him targeting his victims. He admitted, he would look out for girls who were alone at home and only during July to September he would make his moves. Every month during July to September, he would look out for a new victim in a new area.

In the four days of his interrogation, Qureshi has revealed four new rape incidents orchestrated by him. He is now booked for 19 rape cases in all. The police have now registered four new cases against him at Goregaon, Bhoiwada and Tulinj, based on his confessions. Navi Mumbai DCP (Crime) Tushar Doshi said, “Our team is collecting data of all the unsolved cases of rape, molestation and kidnapping since 2015 from all over Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Palghar to verify his involvement.”