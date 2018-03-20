Mumbai: ‘Unnati’ aims to uplift the lives of woman in rural area

Mumbai: The Rotaract Club of Sathaye College (RCSC) has initiated its flagship project – Unnati which is a women empowerment project that aims at uplifting the lives of a group of rural women. The project is being carried out in a small village called ‘Parli’, a few kilometres ahead of Wada, Maharashtra. The project is directed towards facilitating the women with a means to earn a livelihood and be independent, through entrepreneurship.

The team provided hands-on training, with the assistance of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), to ten willing ladies from the village, in making ‘Agarbattis’ (incense sticks). The women went through a complete training process before they began production.

Every member of the club, irrespective of the hierarchy has wholeheartedly contributed in marketing and sales of the agarbatti packets and has worked towards the fulfilment of this project.

The club provides women with all the raw material for the production of two types of scented agarbattis such as Mogra and Chandan. At present, RCSC has sold 1100 packets of agarbattis. All the profit earned from the sales will be given to the ladies for their efforts.