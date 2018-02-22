Mumbai University to honour over 1.87 lakh students at convocation

Mumbai: Over 1.87 lakh students will be honoured at the annual convocation ceremony of the Mumbai University (MU) on February 22 at 11 am at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Hall, Fort campus. These include students of both Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate courses of various faculty streams.

The university will confer degrees to 1,87, 567 graduates from various faculties. Among these there are 11,510 girls and 86,056 boys. According to faculty, there are 28,524 students of Arts, 23,919 of Science, 80,165 of Commerce, 29,536 of Technology, 17,642 of Management and 6,781 of Law course.

44 students will be awarded 59 medals who have achieved proficiency in various examinations where 57 are gold medals, one silver and bronze medal. Along with this two prizes will be awarded in favour of Chancellor PC Alexander and one Chancellor Medal will also be given.