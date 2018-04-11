Mumbai University to get placement cell on campus for the first time

Mumbai: For the first time, students of Mumbai University (MU) will have a placement cell on campus which will help them apply for various jobs. This provision is part of the annual budget of Rs 570.30 crore allotted to the university for the academic year 2018-19.

Students will now be able to apply for job, submit their portfolio and try out different career opportunities through the varsity at the end of their respective courses. The university has allocated Rs 10 lakh for the purpose of establishing a placement cell on campus. Till date, students had to apply for jobs on their own and approach different companies for jobs on the completion of their degree courses.

The university officials claimed this initiative will give students direction and an opportunity in an easy way. Vinod Malale, a Senior official of MU, said, “This in-house placement cell will analyse students according to their courses and help them create a profile of their own. Students can then opt for various job opportunities and try their hand at different interviews. This will help them figure out multiple options for their respective career choices.”

A new hostel for girls and a guest house are proposed to be set up within university campus as per the budget provision. An amount of Rs 3 crore is allotted to accomodate 500 rooms in girls hostel and Rs 3 crore for guest house of 100 rooms. The budget also aims to upgrade the library, academic infrastructure and learning centres.

Students, teachers and university officials can avoid the hassle of offline documents and submission of reports as the university aims to digitalise all documents and reports. A senior official of MU said, “We have already adopted online assessment system for examination and declaration of results. We now aim to digitalise all documentation and report submission process. Students and teachers can access important documents online and need not travel to the university for submission.”

Teachers claimed the new provisions are an attempt to improve the ranking of MU. Recently, the MU slipped down to 151-200 in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which declared ranking of all educational institutes of India.