Mumbai University to conduct training camp for teachers

Mumbai: Training for teachers, principals and non-teaching staff will be conducted by the Mumbai University (MU) regarding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system of the online assessment process for the winter examinations. This training will include workshops at Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Jawhar and Palghar districts.

On November 10, a workshop will be held at the Gogate Joglekar College, Ratnagiri with the principals, centralised assessment process (CAP) staff and teachers of Sindhudurg district. The workshop will be scheduled at the CKT College, Panvel with the principals, CAP staff, teachers of Raigad and Thane District on November 11.

On November 14, a workshop will be held with principals, CAP staff, teachers of Mumbai, suburban and Palghar district and Sonopant Dandekar College at Wada, Palghar and Jawhar will conclude the workshop on November 18. As per the recommendation of the Rajesh Agarwal Committee appointed by the state government to reform in the examination system, ICT technology is being used in the examination system. A video is developed for online training of OSM to teachers and also online training to students about top pages of answer booklets for 481 winter examinations.