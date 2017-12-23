Mumbai University students to get revaluation results before start of new year

Mumbai: More than 18,000 students waiting for their revaluation results may get it by this year end as the Mumbai University (MU) aims to clear all pending cases by December 30. The university has decided to complete revaluation of summer semester examinations on priority basis so that teachers can focus assessment of winter semester examinations.

Over 84,348 students applied for revaluation this year due to the mess in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system of online assessment process. Out of this, the university has managed to clear 65,847 results while around 18,000 cases are still pending. Students have been applying for rechecking on a daily basis as there were large number of errors in the assessment which led to a result delay. The university claimed clearing revaluation cases is their priority. Himmat Chaudhari, in-charge head of revaluation of MU, said, “Our entire team is focusing on clearing revaluation cases. We aim to declare all revaluation results by December 30 so that both students and teachers are relieved.”

Teachers revealed they cannot focus on assessment of winter semester examinations due to revaluation cases. A teacher said, “Winter semester examinations are over and we want to begin with the assessment to avoid any delay. But often we are assigned with rechecking of a revaluation case and our time is consumed there.”

While, the university wants to relieve the teachers and thus aims to reduce the load. “Teachers need to focus on assessment winter semester examination as the results need to be declared on time. Teachers have to juggle between lectures, college work and make time for assessment. We want to get done with revaluation cases so that teachers can dedicate their entire time on winter semester examinations,” Chaudhari added.

Some answer scripts which were assessed manually will also be rechecked manually. Also in certain cases which are urgent, the answer scripts are rechecked manually to save time if applied for revaluation.