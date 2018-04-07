Mumbai university students complain over abrupt fee hike for submission of dissertations

Mumbai: Students studying in PG courses of Mumbai University have complained over the abrupt fee hike for submission of dissertations. It is claimed that the fee has jumped from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and that too without any prior notice. Dissertation involves submission of a research project, fieldwork and practical study undertaken by students during their entire 2-year course.

The marks help them secure jobs; in fact, it is the key factor while applying for a job. Some PG courses give special thrust to research and field work; they are judged on the basis of the project work alone. Says Ramesh Pal, a student, “Dissertation is the most critical task for which we slog throughout the year. We devote the last six months of our course to compiling this study, so that we can create a good impression when we apply for jobs.”

Students claimed that they are not even paid for the fieldwork and, to add insult to injury, they have to pay extra fees now. Another student Diksha Mhade said, “First of all, we are not paid for fieldwork and research. We have to undertake it on our own expense. The sudden fee hike is more than double and we cannot afford to pay such high-end fees.” The university claimed the dissertation fee is decided as per different courses and had not been hiked for a long time. A senior MU official said, “This fee is decided according to various streams, as each Masters course has its own criteria.” Students in PG courses, however, said that they have to pay hostel fees as well and hence they have complained to their department head and will also approach the acting Vice-Chancellor.