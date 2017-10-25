Mumbai University students can fill ATKT form by October 30

Mumbai: The Mumbai University students are a bit relieved as the deadline to fill the ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) examination forms has been extended till October 30. The relief came after students protested on the Kalina campus — Tuesday was the last date for filling of forms.

Over 30,000 students are still unaware if they have passed or failed as their results are stuck in the revaluation process. If they fail, as per their revaluation result, then they will have to appear for ATKT examination for which they have to fill the form. If this deadline was not extended, the students would have missed a chance to appear for the ATKT examination in the winter session and would have had to wait for months to clear the backlog.

Students are annoyed as the university had claimed to have declared all results last month but had not set a deadline for completion of the revaluation process. Arjun Sharma, a student, said, “We are very sure that we have been marked incorrectly, as the assessment process had many errors; therefore the presumption is we have failed. We hope our revaluation result will be positive.

But we cannot take the risk of relaxing, so we are filling the ATKT forms to be on the safe side. We do not know when our revaluation results will be declared.”

The university decided to extend the deadline so that they get time to complete the revaluation process and announce the results. Dinesh Kamble, in-charge Registrar of the MU, told The Free Press Journal, “We have extended the deadline till October 30 as the examinations are generally held in November. We are aiming at entirely focussing on completing the revaluation process in the meantime, so that we can declare the results, and students are clear whether they have passed or failed.”

Students opting for diploma or post graduate (PG) courses are in a fix as they can secure admissions only on a provisional basis, whereas law students are at an advantage, since there is a law academy within the university.

Rashmi Oza, Head of the Law Department of the MU, said, “We have considered the cases of students who wish to apply for diploma and PG courses. We have already extended the dates, awarded admissions on provisional basis, and not collected fees from those students who are awaiting their revaluation results.”