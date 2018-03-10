Mumbai University students and teachers in fix due to late declaration of final semester exam timetable

Mumbai: Students of final year of all courses affiliated to the Mumbai University (MU) have been in a fix due to the delay in declaration of final semester examination dates. The university announced the timetable on Friday for the sixth semester examinations which are scheduled to begin from April while the dates of engineering examinations are not declared yet.

Among these examinations, the final year students and teachers were in a fix as they had no clue about the commencement of this last semester examination. Teachers claimed they cannot have a thorough idea about the time frame for completion of syllabus unless the timetable is out. And along with this, teachers also have to complete online assessment of recent fifth semester examinations so they wanted clarity to manage the curriculum.

Large number of teachers for final year courses are visiting faculty. Sanjana Mishra, a teacher said, “The university should release the timetable well in advance and not one month before the examination. We need clarity to complete the syllabus as most of us are professionals and need to manage lecture time accordingly. Also, the university has informed us to complete pending assessment of winter semester examinations on priority basis so we have to juggle between time.”

Students claimed they were waiting for the timetable as they could not decide several plans like internships, jobs, preparation time and vacation. Dewang Khandelwal, a commerce student said, “I have planned a trip to the Himalayas but I could not book my tickets as the timetable was not out. Alos, I rejected an internship offer which asked me to join from May as I did not know when my examination would begin or end.”

The university revealed their focus was on completion of assessment of winter semester examinations and announcing pending results. A senior official of MU said, “We have informed teachers to complete online assessment of winter semester examinations on priority basis. There is no delay in releasing the timetable of summer semester examinations as these examinations always begin in April.”

The examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) are scheduled to begin from April 3, Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Arts (BA) from April 12 and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc.IT) from May 3. While, the first semester examination of FYBCom, FYBSc and FYBA are set to begin from April 12. And for second year students the SYBcom, SYBSc and SYBA semester examination will commence from April 23.