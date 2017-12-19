Mumbai University student files police compliant for missing answer sheet, varsity finds them within a week

Mumbai: A week ago Mandar Pande filled a police complaint against Mumbai University (MU) for misplacing his answer sheet and declaring him fail. Now, within a week of the complaint MU has found Pande’s lost answer sheet. And to make the matters worse, MU had given him 2 marks where as in his missing marksheet he has scored 49, which means he had passed the final exam.

The Family law results were declared in August, Pande was shocked to have scored only 2 marks. Pande then decided to file the application seeking a photo copy of the answer sheet and also the re-evaluation of the paper.

After filing the application, Pande got the photocopy in November and learnt that the main answer sheet was missing and only the supplement answer sheet was evaluated. During this process, Pande also filed for re-examination and appeared for the paper again.

On Friday, MU found his missing answer sheet and provided him with a photocopy. He is still waiting for the re-evaluation results. “I have proof now to show how callous Mumbai University is. The final examination results are so important for students, and varsity is dealing with it so carelessly. It is because I decided to fight back that I got justice. But there are so many cases where students just cave in,” said Pande to Mid-Day.