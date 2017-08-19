Mumbai University starts re-evaluation process results on priority basis

Mumbai: The re-evaluation process of the Mumbai University (MU) results started from Friday on immediate basis to avoid any hardships to the students. The results of those students whose assessment process is completed will be declared on a priority basis. The application of students opting for higher studies will also be considered and the registration dates of some are being postponed.

These decisions were taken after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Governor of Maharashtra and state education minister called for an immediate meeting with the officials of the MU to review the process of declaration of results.

Over 1.50 lakh answer scripts are pending to be assessed through the new online assessment system that was initiated for the first time this year. Following over three months of delay, out of 477 examinations, the MU has declared 354 results while 123 results were pending till Thursday.

Around 96 per cent of the assessment is completed and the results of these students will be declared on a priority basis. Vinod Tawde, state education minister, said, “The marks of these students will be totalled and the results of these students will be announced on a priority basis. The final decision of announcing the results of these students will be taken by the Board of Examination.”

The MU is announcing some results everyday and some students have witnessed errors in their results. “The revaluation process will be started on an immediate basis with the help of available resources. Also, the application of students who are opting for higher studies will be considered based on the scores of their entrance examination and their cases will be considered if they present their results late,” Tawde added.

The state government has directed director of higher and technical education departments, Common Entrance Test (CET) and Common Admission Test (CAT) Commissioner and Vice-Chancellors of other universities in the state to take necessary steps to ensure that the admission of students from MU should be carried out without any hindrances.

The state government has directed to admit students provisionally, based on a copy of online result, if the result is declared and mark sheet is not issued. The universities are informed to postpone the dates of registration or allocate over and above quota to accommodate Mumbai University students.

Where results are not declared, it was directed that the students may be admitted provisionally based on an undertaking stating that the admission is provisional and subject to the condition that in case subsequently they do not fulfil the eligibility criteria, the admission would be automatically cancelled.

The MU officers were also directed to set up Result Grievance Redressal Cell, in which all the issues pertaining to the results including revaluation should be addressed. Also, the academic calendar will be suitably revised taking into consideration the stipulation of 90 teaching days in a semester to compensate the academic loss to the students.